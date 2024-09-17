Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The state of the Senda Litoral. SUR
Water leak on beachfront development causes section of coastal path in Mijas to collapse
Infrastructure

Water leak on beachfront development causes section of coastal path in Mijas to collapse

The alarm was raised just before seven o'clock on Monday morning and the Local Police and fire brigade quickly arrived on the scene to cordon off the area

Lorena Cádiz

Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 11:10

Opciones para compartir

A water leak in the Balcón del Mar residential estate on the beachfront in La Cala de Mijas, where the Senda Litoral coastal path runs around Butibamba beach, has caused the ground to collapse, and with it, part of the wooden walkway that forms the route of the path at that point.

The alarm was raised just before seven o'clock on Monday morning and the Local Police and fire brigade quickly arrived on the scene to cordon off the area as it was impossible to pass through that point. Mijas town hall explained that an alternative route has now been set up.

View of the damage from the beach.
View of the damage from the beach. SUR

Technicians are assessing the value of the damage caused and the possible effects on the buildings belonging to the residential development where the leak was detected.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town declares war on dog pee and 'uncivilised owners'
  2. 2 Costa del Sol bus service staff plan strike to coincide with town's annual fair after a 'chaotic' summer
  3. 3 Spain secure top-seed status ahead of Davis Cup tennis finals in Malaga
  4. 4 Carmen Thyssen museum in Malaga hosts 'groundbreaking' initiative on evolution of digital art
  5. 5 Malaga CF amongst just five teams unbeaten this season so far in Spain's Segunda División
  6. 6 Luxury boutiques in Puerto Banús have sold almost 9% more this summer season
  7. 7 Dominant showing leads Unicaja to Intercontinental Cup victory in Singapore
  8. 8 Antequera and Marbella continue to fly high in third-tier football league
  9. 9 Malaga rower takes silver at prestigious world championships
  10. 10 Local choir offers autumn concert in aid of under-privileged children's Christmas appeal

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad