Water leak on beachfront development causes section of coastal path in Mijas to collapse

Lorena Cádiz Tuesday, 17 September 2024, 11:10

A water leak in the Balcón del Mar residential estate on the beachfront in La Cala de Mijas, where the Senda Litoral coastal path runs around Butibamba beach, has caused the ground to collapse, and with it, part of the wooden walkway that forms the route of the path at that point.

The alarm was raised just before seven o'clock on Monday morning and the Local Police and fire brigade quickly arrived on the scene to cordon off the area as it was impossible to pass through that point. Mijas town hall explained that an alternative route has now been set up.

View of the damage from the beach. SUR

Technicians are assessing the value of the damage caused and the possible effects on the buildings belonging to the residential development where the leak was detected.