Walking group on the Costa del Sol raises 20,000 euros for charity

Mijas Walking Tours for Charity, a group formed in 2021 to help organisations and charities in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, has just surpassed the 20,000-euro fundraising mark, something that founder Alan Boardman said "was absolutely thrilling".

Boardman had been offering guided walks around Mijas Pueblo for a number of years prior to the pandemic and he saw an opportunity in early 2021 to help those in need by switching his focus.

"It's incredible that something that started out as a small idea has burgeoned into a really popular tour that is fully booked a month in advance," Boardman told SUR in English.

A different local charity is either selected by Boardman or suggested by the public every month, and all proceeds (donations) from the walks go to the nominated charity. These have included Age Concern, Adana, Donkey Dreamland, Adintre, Debra and the Red Cross, among others.