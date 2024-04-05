Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two shootings within a couple of hours of each other reported in Mijas
112 incident

Two shootings within a couple of hours of each other reported in Mijas

Police officers are investigating the two firearms incidents; the first in the El Albero residential development area and the second in La Noria

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 5 April 2024, 19:57

Guardia Civil officers are investigating a second shooting which happened in the early hours of Thursday morning (4 April) in Mijas, where another incident involving firearms was reported on the same night, in which the gunmen fired around ten shots. According to SUR sources, no injuries were reported in either incident.

There were barely a couple of hours difference between the two events. According to what SUR has been told, the first happened at around half past two in the morning in Calle Encina. The second was reported just after five o'clock in the morning in the area of the La Noria residential estate.

In the second incident, a local resident called 112 Andalucía after hearing several shots and the emergency serviced operators alerted the Guardia Civil and Local Police. Sources have confirmed the incident, although they point out that the investigation is at a very early stage.

This makes three shooting incidents in Malaga province so far this week, as there was another shooting in the early hours of Tuesday morning in Marbella which resulted in a 21 year old being hospitalised with two bullet wounds, to the knee and genital areas.

