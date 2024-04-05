Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Early morning shooting in Mijas as shots fired into local business
112 incident

Early morning shooting in Mijas as shots fired into local business

Police investigators suspect the shooters, who fled in a vehicle with its lights switched off, could have been sending a warning

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano

Malaga

Friday, 5 April 2024, 10:43

Compartir

Guardia Civil officers on the Costa del Sol are investigating a shooting incident that rocked the early morning stillness of La Cala de Mijas on Thursday morning, sources have revealed.

About a dozen shots were fired at a business in Calle Encina about 2.30am on 4 April. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle with the lights switched off. Police attended the scene of the shooting and found no one was injured.

The bullets appear to have been aimed at a shop located at street level on Calle Encina, despite it being part of the El Albero residential estate. Police investigators suspect the shooters could be sending a warning, sources told SUR.

Second shooting on the Costa del Sol this week

This is the second shooting in Malaga province so far this week, after shots were fired in Marbella in the Nueva Andalucia area during the early hours of Tuesday 2 April. A 21-year-old man was hit by at least two shots in the kneecap and genital area and was rushed to hospital.

That incident was the fifth shooting in Marbella since last February and the third to result in injury. Before those involved opened fire, there was allegedly some sort of struggle in the street where two men appeared to try to snatch a bag from someone. National Police are investigating the incident.

Investigators have already solved two of the five shootings in Marbella in almost two months. Three people were arrested for their involvement in a shooting in the early hours of 10 February, when a young Swedish man was gunned down in what is believed to be a clash between Swedish gangs. Two of them were imprisoned.

Two men have been sent to prison after a shooting that took place at a restaurant on 11 March. They sprayed the windows of a business with bullets and then fled the scene on a motorbike.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sabor a Málaga foodie market makes debut appearance in Benalmádena
  2. 2 What does it cost to build a brand-new bespoke luxury villa in Marbella?
  3. 3 Contract out to tender to build 84 subsidised homes in Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Major renovation project for Benalmádena marina moves a step closer
  5. 5 Fleeing thieves smash into adjoining properties in Mijas Costa after losing control of getaway vehicle
  6. 6 This is what the Chíllar river in Nerja looks like after the heavy rains during Easter week
  7. 7 Watch as Guaro river breathes life into 'dead' Axarquía reservoir for first time in eight years
  8. 8 Six families cut off by landslide in Malaga province after heavy rain at Easter
  9. 9 Mixed ability rugby tournament touches down on the Costa del Sol
  10. 10 Les Roches and Silversea launch new course in luxury cruise ship management in Marbella

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad