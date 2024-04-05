Early morning shooting in Mijas as shots fired into local business

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano Malaga Friday, 5 April 2024, 10:43 Compartir Copiar enlace

Guardia Civil officers on the Costa del Sol are investigating a shooting incident that rocked the early morning stillness of La Cala de Mijas on Thursday morning, sources have revealed.

About a dozen shots were fired at a business in Calle Encina about 2.30am on 4 April. The suspects then fled the scene in a vehicle with the lights switched off. Police attended the scene of the shooting and found no one was injured.

The bullets appear to have been aimed at a shop located at street level on Calle Encina, despite it being part of the El Albero residential estate. Police investigators suspect the shooters could be sending a warning, sources told SUR.

Second shooting on the Costa del Sol this week

This is the second shooting in Malaga province so far this week, after shots were fired in Marbella in the Nueva Andalucia area during the early hours of Tuesday 2 April. A 21-year-old man was hit by at least two shots in the kneecap and genital area and was rushed to hospital.

That incident was the fifth shooting in Marbella since last February and the third to result in injury. Before those involved opened fire, there was allegedly some sort of struggle in the street where two men appeared to try to snatch a bag from someone. National Police are investigating the incident.

Investigators have already solved two of the five shootings in Marbella in almost two months. Three people were arrested for their involvement in a shooting in the early hours of 10 February, when a young Swedish man was gunned down in what is believed to be a clash between Swedish gangs. Two of them were imprisoned.

Two men have been sent to prison after a shooting that took place at a restaurant on 11 March. They sprayed the windows of a business with bullets and then fled the scene on a motorbike.