Three men arrested for attempted murder in alleged settling of scores between gangs on the Costa del Sol

Irene Quirante Malaga Sunday, 24 March 2024, 07:41

National Police officers believe they have solved the first of four shootings reported along the Costa del Sol in the past month. Officers have arrested three men - aged between 24 and 31 - for their alleged roles in a shooting which took place in Nueva Andalucía on the night of 10 February. The incident resulted in a young Swedish man being hospitalised after he was sprayed with bullets in his arm and leg.

According to investigators, it was a settling of scores following a dispute between rival clans in Sweden. The suspects have been charged for alleged attempted murder, according to the provincial police headquarters. Two of them have been remanded in custody.

The man hospitalised was not the only target that night, according to investigators. The victim was allegedly in the company of another man and, as they were walking along Calle Yedra, were approached by a third person whose face was hidden under a balaclava and who opened fire on them after getting out of a vehicle. When the shots were fired, the two young men ran away, although only one of them managed to escape unharmed.

Upon analysing the crime scene, officers located up to nine cartridge cases. They also seized the weapon allegedly used in the shooting, which was abandoned nearby.

With the evidence gathered, agents of Malaga provincial police station's organised crime unit, as well as UDYCO officers, continued investigating until they found the address where the alleged gunman had been hiding.

The police were also able to identify other suspects, who had allegedly supported the perpetrator with logistics and victim tracking. On 13 March, police raided two houses, one in Marbella and the other in Alhaurín El Grande, and arrested the three suspects.

Among the items seized were an ammunition magazine - allegedly belonging to the pistol used in the attempted murder - and bullets. The arrested men went before a judge in Marbella, who ordered two of them to be remanded in prison.

Other shootings

Two days later, local residents phoned the 112 emergency services and National Police to alert them to the sound of more alleged gunshots, also in the same street. However, the shootings could not be confirmed as no shell casings were found at the scene.

A little more than a week apart, gunshots yet again caused panic in Marbella and again it was in Nueva Andalucía. On this occasion, the shots were fired at mid-morning and caused significant damage to a restaurant in the area, although no one was injured.

It happened on Monday 11 March and, according to witnesses, the perpetrators were allegedly two people who fled on a motorbike. The police located a dozen shell casings at the scene.

Just a few days later, last Saturday morning, Marbella recorded its second shooting of the week, this time a 20-year-old man who was hospitalised in a serious condition after he was shot several times outside an establishment in the Puerto Banús area.

In addition to this past month of gunfire incidents in Marbella, there was also an incident at the beginning of March, in the early hours of 1 March, at the entrance of a nightclub in Fuengirola, where a 34-year-old man was shot in the leg.