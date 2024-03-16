Shooting in Marbella: 20-year-old seriously injured

Juan Cano Málaga Saturday, 16 March 2024, 12:49 Compartir Copiar enlace

A 20-year-old man is in a serious condition in the Hospital Clínico Universitario after being shot several times in Puerto Banús.

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday 16 March. The sources consulted stated that the victim was outside a bar and that several vehicles were involved.

The man was taken to the Hospital Clínico in Malaga, where he was assessed by the traumatology team, who decided that he should not undergo surgery for the time being for the gunshot wounds.

Recent incidents

This is the second shooting in the last week in Marbella and the fourth in the last month in the town, although none of them have resulted in fatalities.

On Monday 11 March, two people on a motorbike fired several shots in the middle of the street in Nueva Andalucía. Five bullets hit the window of a restaurant, but no one was injured.

A month ago, another young man was injured after being shot twice in a street in Marbella. The events took place shortly after 11pm on Saturday 10 February, again in the area of Nueva Andalucía.

The victim, of Nordic origin, had been shot twice, once in the arm and once in the leg. He was stabilised and taken to the Costa del Sol Hospital. Witnesses told the officers that two individuals got out of a car and one of them shot the victim, fleeing in the same vehicle.

Only two days later there was another incident, also in the same street, as neighbours called the emergency services after allegedly hearing gunshots, although no cartridge cases were found at the scene, so the shooting could not be confirmed.