Gunmen make getaway on motorbike after shots fired at Marbella restaurant

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 11 March 2024, 13:45 | Updated 13:52h.

National Police officers are investigating a new shooting incident in Marbella this Monday (11 March). Apparently, at least two individuals fired several shots at a restaurant located on Avenida Nueva Andalucía - causing damage to the window - although no injuries were reported.

Local and National police officers rushed to the scene after receiving a tip-off about the shooting, which happened at around half past twelve. Several shell casings were found in the premises after this latest firearms incident in the Costa del Sol town.

In photographs of the scene, at least five bullet impacts can be seen in the window of the affected business, as well as a part of the window that was shattered.

According to sources, eyewitnesses told the officers that the perpetrators were two people, who fled on a large motorbike after the shots were fired.

Just a month ago, a young man was admitted to the Costa del Sol hospital after being shot twice in the middle of the street, also in Marbella. The incident happened shortly after eleven o'clock at night on Saturday 10 February, again in the Nueva Andalucía area.

The victim suffered two wounds, specifically one shot in an arm and another in the leg. Medical staff stabilised him at the scene and transferred him to the Costa del Sol hospital.

Spain's National Police force took charge of the investigation. Eyewitnesses reportedly told officers that two individuals got out of a car and one of them shot the victim, with both of them fleeing in the same vehicle.