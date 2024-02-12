Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella (file image). SUR
Young foreign man rushed to hospital after being shot twice in middle of Marbella street
National Police officers are investigating the latest shooting incident in the Costa del Sol town, which happened in the Nueva Andalucía area

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Juan Cano / Irene Quirante

Málaga

Monday, 12 February 2024, 13:42

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol are investigating another shooting in Marbella after a young man was gunned down in the Nueva Andalucía area of the town on Saturday night.

The man, of Nordic origin, was shot twice - once in the arm and again in the leg - in the middle of the street about 11pm on 10 February and was rushed to the Hospital Costa del Sol in the town - although his injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The 112 Andalucía emergency service control room received an alert about the shooting, sparking Local Police and National Police officers and 061 paramedics to rush to the scene. Witnesses told police that two individuals got out of a car and one of them shot the victim, before they then both fled in the same vehicle.

