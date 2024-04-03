Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Two men arrested for allegedly firing at least 15 shots at Marbella restaurant before fleeing on motorbike
The pair are reportedly linked to organised crime. As a result, police raided fourhouses n Marbella and Estepona, and seized 31,190 euros in cash, a large machete and a revolver

Wednesday, 3 April 2024, 23:00

Two men have been arrested for allegedly spraying a Marbella restaurant with at least 15 bullets last month.

National Police arrested the two suspects following the incident which took happened during broad daylight at a restaurant in Marbella on 11 March. No one was injured during the incident.

The suspects arrived on a motorbike and one of them, after getting off the vehicle, allegedly fired at least 15 shots at the restaurant's window, according to police investigators. The courts have ordered both to be remanded in custody.

The two suspects are reportedly linked to organised crime. Police raided four houses in Marbella and Estepona, and seized 31,190 euros in cash, a large machete and a revolver.

Shots fired at the window

Investigators obtained evidence that made it possible to identify the motorbike used in the drive-by shooting via a bent registration plate. Police found the address and then discovered where the suspects were hiding out. They were then arrested on 25 March.

