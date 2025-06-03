Tuk Tuk Spain: a sustainable tourist transport offer as an alternative to the donkey taxis in Mijas

Javier Almellones Malaga Tuesday, 3 June 2025, 20:51 Compartir

They have been in operation for a decade, but without making much noise. We mean that quite literally as they are electric. Metaphorically speaking too, they don't cause a ruckus because, from the outset, their owners have shunned any rivalry or controversy with the donkey taxis and horse-drawn carriages, the traditional forms of transport with which Mijas Pueblo is most associated.

Rudi van der Zalm, a Dutchman who has lived in Mijas for over 30 years, was convinced by the proposal that his daughter Miriam put on the table more than a decade ago. "One night she brought me all the calculations to show me that it was profitable", says this man with business interests in the tourism sector. That was the seed of an idea that became the reality that is Tuk Tuk Spain, currently operating two electric vehicles, each with a capacity for six passengers plus the driver, giving guided tours of Mijas Pueblo. This type of open-air vehicle works very well in the Netherlands, where it originated, but only for a few months each year. The Costa del Sol climate makes it possible for them to be in operation practically all year round.

Unlike donkey taxis or horse-drawn carriages, which only move around the flattest part of the town centre, Tuk Tuk Spain's vehicles are able to access many more places. In fact, in the most complete of the two guided tour options they offer their clients, they cover up to eight kilometres. They even go as far as the viewpoint next to the ring road, from where you have the best view of Mijas Pueblo, looking down on it from above, with the Mediterranean as the backdrop. There are even those who repeat the experience. "One client has booked it up to ten times to do the tour with his family and friends," said Rudi van der Zalm.

The guided tours include the main places of interest in this town, which is protected as an 'historic and artistic site' of Andalucía. The church of the Inmaculada, the bullring, museums and shrines are some of the places that these electric vehicles can pass by without any problems.

Unlike the donkey taxis and horse-drawn carriage tours, they not only cover more ground and more sights, but they also offer detailed explanations in up to four different languages. "We not only give information about places of interest, but we also interact personally with our customers, who ask us all sorts of questions, even about topics that have nothing to do with the town," said Rudi.

Another advantage of the Van der Zalm family's tuk tuks is that "they don't cause traffic jams," alluding to the speed at which these vehicles travel, especially when compared to vehicles pulled by living beasts.

However, Rudi van der Zalm remains of the opinion that "they are not in competition" with donkey taxis and horse-drawn carriages. He gives the main reason as being that "most of those who take the tuk tuk would not hire these other options because they are even anti-bullfighting." Still, yes, he admits that, when the business first started up in the summer of 2015, there was some mistrust on the part of the muleteers. "There was some bad feeling, but later they themselves realised that we were not taking bread away from their families' tables."

In August 2015, Tuk Tuk Spain obtained its municipal licence to provide this guided tour service with two types of tours. The price varies according to the number of passengers, but can range from six euros per person for the simplest tour to eight euros apiece for the most complete tour. Most clients opt for the latter, as it offers a more generous tour of all that Mijas Pueblo has to offer.