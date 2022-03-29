Fuengirola town hall announces winning design of new theatre and cultural centre The proposal of architect Cristóbal Pérez will use sustainable and energy-efficient materials and will include a 400-seat theatre, which can be divided into two auditoriums, along with exhibition halls and classrooms

Fuengirola town hall has announced that the winner of the competition to decide the design of the town’s new theatre has been won by the architect Cristóbal Pérez, whose “ambitious” proposal will use sustainable and energy-efficient materials.

The design of the new theatre and cultural centre, which scored 87 out of a possible 100 points, beat off competition from four other architects.

The building, which will be designed with materials such as GRC (glassfibre reinforced concrete), will consist of five floors and will include a 400-seat theatre, which can be divided into two auditoriums, along with exhibition halls, classrooms and communal spaces. It will be constructed on a 1,300 square metre plot of land where the town’s museum is currently located.

The jury in charge of the selection process was made up of several municipal architects, the dean of the official College of Architects of Malaga, and members of the town hall.

Avant-garde design

The town’s mayor, Ana Mula, said that, after the final structural planning is given the green light, the project will be put out to tender and the new theatre will become reality.

“This is an ambitious and avant-garde design which adheres to the emblematic style that we were looking for, and it is very much in line with the dynamic image of the New Fuengirola. Soon we will have in our town one more space to host more cultural shows and where we can continue to train our residents in a multitude of artistic disciplines,” Mula said.