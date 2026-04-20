Andalucía faces week of contrasts: from summer heat to rainfall

Almudena Nogués Malaga Monday, 20 April 2026, 13:32 Share

After a summery weekend, with full beaches and beach bars, the heat will remain the main feature of the first few days of this week in Andalucía.

Maximum temperatures will rise on Monday, with abnormally high values for this time of year. The temperature in Seville will reach 32C, according to Aemet (the state meteorological agency).

For now, Aemet is forecasting "very high temperatures for this time of year across almost all of Spain" for the period of 20-26 April. "Maximum temperatures will exceed 25C on some days and could even reach or exceed 34C in some parts of Spain," the forecast states.

In Andalucía, the heat will intensify particularly from Tuesday onwards. Seville won't be the only province to exceed 30C: Jaén (34C), Cordoba and Granada (32C) will also experience the summer-like heat.

Minimum temperatures will be equally high, with values above 15C in all cities except Cordoba, where they will remain at 12C. "The arrival of a low-pressure system in the Atlantic, off the western coast of mainland Spain, will bring an usually warm for this time of year mass of air, resulting in these peak temperatures on Tuesday," Biener says.

Mid-week change

These stable conditions will prevail until Thursday, when a cold drop could bring rainfall, as climatology expert Samuel Biener warns.

"A trough will move across the west of mainland Spain, remaining practically stationary for the rest of the week. Currently, most forecasts predict the potential development of a small 'dana', which would increase instability," weather portal Meteored says.

For now, Aemet forecasts cloudy skies with mid- and high-level clouds for Andalucía on Thursday, with a chance of light rain in the western third and mountain ranges of the rest of the region. Winds will blow from the east with moderate to strong gusts along the Mediterranean coast and light and variable winds elsewhere.

According to Aemet, the highest probability of rain will be on Friday, with a chance exceeding 70 per cent in the interior of the provinces of Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva and Granada.

According to the weather expert, there is a possibility of storms in southern and western Andalucía on Friday.