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Pedestrian crossing over the A-7 motorway at the border between Las Lagunas de Mijas and Fuengirola. SUR
Mental health

Mijas requests transport ministry to install suicide prevention measures on A-7 footbridges

The council urges an immediate, comprehensive technical review of all footbridges on this stretch within the municipal area, focused on preventing falls onto the motorway

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Monday, 20 April 2026, 08:14

Mijas town hall has formally requested the ministry of transport to fully enclose the footbridges over the A-7 within the municipal area.

The request follows repeated suicide attempts, the most recent on 31 March.

The council urges an immediate, comprehensive technical review of all overpasses in this stretch, focused on preventing falls onto the motorway. It also calls for swift implementation of effective protective measures, including full enclosure, raised barriers or other structural solutions that provide equivalent safety.

While permanent solutions are being developed, the council recommends immediate provisional measures to reduce the current risk.

On 11 March, the local authority sent a report from Mijas Local Police to the state highways unit in Malaga, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures between exit 1014 and kilometre 1029. The report documented repeated incidents, underlining the fatal consequences for individuals, the impact on families and the additional risk to motorists and emergency services.

The council stressed that repeated incidents at public infrastructure demand immediate action. “Mijas cannot accept that thesefootbridges continue to be sites of tragic events. Protective measures are not just advisable - they are necessary,” the statement concludes.

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surinenglish Mijas requests transport ministry to install suicide prevention measures on A-7 footbridges

Mijas requests transport ministry to install suicide prevention measures on A-7 footbridges