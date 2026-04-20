Mijas requests transport ministry to install suicide prevention measures on A-7 footbridges

Pedestrian crossing over the A-7 motorway at the border between Las Lagunas de Mijas and Fuengirola.

Tony Bryant Mijas Monday, 20 April 2026, 08:14 | Updated 10:21h. Share

Mijas town hall has formally requested the ministry of transport to fully enclose the footbridges over the A-7 within the municipal area.

The request follows repeated suicide attempts, the most recent on 31 March.

The council urges an immediate, comprehensive technical review of all overpasses in this stretch, focused on preventing falls onto the motorway. It also calls for swift implementation of effective protective measures, including full enclosure, raised barriers or other structural solutions that provide equivalent safety.

While permanent solutions are being developed, the council recommends immediate provisional measures to reduce the current risk.

On 11 March, the local authority sent a report from Mijas Local Police to the state highways unit in Malaga, highlighting the urgent need for preventive measures between exit 1014 and kilometre 1029. The report documented repeated incidents, underlining the fatal consequences for individuals, the impact on families and the additional risk to motorists and emergency services.

The council stressed that repeated incidents at public infrastructure demand immediate action. “Mijas cannot accept that thesefootbridges continue to be sites of tragic events. Protective measures are not just advisable - they are necessary,” the statement concludes.