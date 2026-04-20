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Djokovic in training at Puente Romano last Thursday. INSTAGRAM

Major blow for the Mutua Madrid Open as both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pull out

Both players had been managing separate injury concerns in recent weeks, with the Serbian preparing for his comeback at Puente Romano in Marbella

Pedro Luis Alonso / Enric Gardiner

Monday, 20 April 2026, 20:25

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz have both withdrawn from this week's Mutua Madrid Open, dealing a major blow to the tournament.

The news comes despite the Serbian’s recent training stint on the Costa del Sol. The 38-year-old had been preparing for a return to action at Puente Romano in Marbella as he built up to the clay court season. However, as confirmed on Friday, he will not compete in Madrid due to a persistent shoulder problem.

"I’ve been struggling a bit physically with an injury, so I’m dealing with that and hope to play as soon as possible," he said, according to Movistar.

The world number four has not played since losing to Britain’s Jack Draper at Indian Wells and had already skipped Miami and Monte Carlo.

Alcaraz will also miss the event after picking up a wrist and forearm injury during the Barcelona Open. The Spaniard, who was forced to withdraw before his last-16 match, said the decision was difficult. "Madrid is home, one of the most special places on the calendar for me, so it hurts not to play here," he said on social media.

Both players are now expected to prioritise recovery ahead of Roland Garros next month.

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surinenglish Major blow for the Mutua Madrid Open as both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pull out

Major blow for the Mutua Madrid Open as both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz pull out