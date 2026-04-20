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Photo of the A-7 motorway in the municipality of Marbella where the accident happened. DGT
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Marbella 112: four-vehicle collision leaves four injured

The accident on the A-7 motorway triggered a three-kilometre traffic jam

Rossel Aparicio

Malaga

Monday, 20 April 2026, 10:58

Four people sustained minor injuries on Sunday in a four-vehicle collision on the A-7 motorway near Marbella, in the direction of Estepona. The accident, a rear-end collision, occurred at around 7pm, causing a three-kilometre traffic jam.

According to the Andalusian emergency services, the four injured people, 64, 46, 20 and 17 years old, received medical assistance at the scene and didn't require hospitalisation.

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surinenglish Marbella 112: four-vehicle collision leaves four injured

Marbella 112: four-vehicle collision leaves four injured