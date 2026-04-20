Late derby blow sinks Malaga CF as stoppage-time curse strikes again The race for promotion has now further tightened after Juan Francisco Funes's side dropped their 11th point in added time this season

Daryl Finch Monday, 20 April 2026, 00:37 Share

A 91st-minute header ensured a dramatic finish in Almeria on Sunday as Malaga CF suffered an agonising 3-2 defeat at the hands of their Andalusian neighbours in a result with repercussions at the top of the table.

The defeat at the Estadio de los Juegos Mediterráneos ends fifth-placed Malaga’s unbeaten run, which went back to mid-February, and tightens the promotion battle, with just three points separating third-placed Castellón and Eibar, who sit in eighth.

The match followed a similar high-intensity pattern to recent fixtures. But despite an energetic opening, pressing high with long spells in Almeria’s half, Malaga struggled to turn possession into clear chances, and the first half produced no shots on target, except a goal for the hosts that was disallowed for a shove.

The deadlock was eventually broken five minutes into the second half. Almeria worked the ball down the left through Álex Muñoz before Miguel de la Fuente reached the byline and cut it back across the six-yard box for Adri Embarba, who arrived unmarked and finished first time to make it 1-0 from close range.

Malaga reacted quickly and nearly equalised through Joaquín, who burst through midfield and into the box after beating Rodrigo Ely, but was forced wide and couldn't get a clean finish away under pressure.

However, Almeria struck again. In the 63rd minute, a shot from Sergio Arribas was blocked in the area, the rebound fell to Álex Muñoz and his quick delivery found Embarba again, who controlled in a crowded box before guiding a precise finish past Alfonso Herrero for his second of the night.

Comeback

Undeterred, Malaga responded in the 67th minute when substitute Adrián Niño picked up space 30 metres from goal and unleashed a powerful right-footed strike that flew beyond Andrés into the top corner, halving the deficit and shifting momentum.

Then, after sustained Malaga pressure, came the equaliser in the 84th minute. Introduced with less than ten minutes to go, Haitam, who is returning from a long injury, cut in from the right and curled a controlled effort into the far bottom corner of the net, bringing the score to 2-2.

However, deep into stoppage time, Jon Morcillo delivered a cross from the left, and Leo Baptistao rose above the defence to head past Herrero for 3-2.

The game ended in a heated finale after red cards for Chirino and Ramón as Malaga left empty-handed again. It was another stoppage-time setback for Juan Francisco Funes's side, who have now dropped 11 points in added time this season.