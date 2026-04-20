Fire at Benalmádena holiday complex swiftly contained thanks to quick-thinking hotel staff

Tony Bryant Monday, 20 April 2026, 09:39 Share

A fire at one of the Holiday World Hotel complexes, specifically in the Holiday Village area, forced the precautionary evacuation of 350 people on Sunday afternoon. The rapid response by the hotel staff, the Benalmádena fire brigade and the Local Police made it possible to bring the fire under control quickly and allowed the evacuated guests to return to the hotel shortly afterwards.

As soon as the incident was detected, the hotel staff immediately initiated their evacuation plan, helping emergency services respond more quickly and efficiently.

According to municipal sources, the fire started in the hotel kitchens and three employees had to receive assistance from 061 medical services for inhalation of smoke.