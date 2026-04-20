Fuengirola skater comes away from Artistic World Cup with silver medal Natalia Baldizzone produced a late surge in the final to climb from third place and secure a podium finish in a tightly contested competition

Marina Rivas Monday, 20 April 2026, 20:05 Share

Fuengirola-born skater Natalia Baldizzone claimed silver at the opening event of the Artistic World Cup in Buenos Aires, marking a strong start to her 2026 international campaign.

Baldizzone, who ended 2025 with a fourth-place finish at the World Championships, improved on that result with a composed performance last Friday in the Solo Dance discipline.

Representing Club El Tejar, where she also works as a coach under Angélica Morales, she placed third after the short programme with 64.13 points, just behind Brazil’s Gabriella Giraldi and Italy’s Roberta Sasso.

However, Baldizzone delivered in the final, edging past Giraldi by just two hundredths of a point, 146.46 to 146.44, to take silver. Sasso secured gold with a total of 158.87.

The result continues a positive run for the Andalusian skater, who has already won the Trofeo Sant Jordi this season and contributed to Club El Tejar’s runners-up finish at the Spanish Championships.