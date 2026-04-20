Airlines start to suspend flights due to rising fuel costs: what rights do passengers have?

Raquel Merino Malaga Monday, 20 April 2026, 10:48 Share

Several airlines have already decided to suspend flights to offset rising fuel costs and also due to fears of running out of reserves. Although Friday's announcement of the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could change the situation, some of the major carriers have opted to take preventative measures.

KLM has cancelled 80 flights between Amsterdam and other European destinations. German airline Lufthansa has grounded 27 aircraft and Volotea is adjusting ticket prices seven days before departure to reflect current fuel costs, a measure that could result in a surcharge of up to 14 euros per person per flight.

With the summer holidays just around the corner, many passengers have started to search for information regarding their rights in the event of cancellations.

According to the Ocu (the Spanish consumers' organisation), airlines can theoretically cancel flights for the aforementioned reason. However, the Ocu believes they cannot claim that rising fuel prices are an "extraordinary circumstance", unlike other situations such as political instability, adverse weather conditions, security risks or strikes. Therefore, airlines would have to pay financial compensation, the amount of which varies depending on the flight distance.

The Ocu states that passengers are protected by regulations, provided the flight departs from (or arrives at) an EU airport with a European airline. Therefore, in the event of a cancellation, the airline must offer the option of a refund or alternative transportation.

Furthermore, while waiting, passengers are entitled to assistance, which may include food, drink, accommodation or transportation between airports and hotels where applicable.

Package holidays

The Ocu states that the situation may be different in the case of package holidays. The airline may adjust the price of the package, once it has been booked, for various reasons, including a rise in fuel costs, "but only if very strict requirements are met".

Furthermore, the regulations in this case state that the organiser of a package holiday may cancel the contract and refund the customer in full without additional compensation if the minimum number of participants is not reached within the legal time limits or if unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances prevent the contract from being fulfilled, provided that the cancellation is notified without undue delay.