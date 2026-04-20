Malaga drug dealer tries to flee arrest and crashes into police vehicle

SUR Monday, 20 April 2026, 15:01 Share

The Local Police arrested in Malaga a man suspected of drug-trafficking on 8 April. The man was reportedly selling hashish in the Puerto de la Torre and Teatinos districts.

The arrest operation happened shortly after 9pm, when plainclothes police officers watched a man buy drugs from the suspect, who was in his vehicle.

When the police identified themselves, the buyer fled, throwing an object to the ground. The police managed to restrain him a few metres away. The object he had thrown turned out to be hashish.

Meanwhile, the man in the car tried to flee, but he collided with the police car, which led to his arrest.

Upon searching him, the police found cash on the suspect, reportedly from the sales. He admitted having 40 grams of hashish inside his vehicle and more of the substance in his garage. The police seized almost three kilos of hashish after searching the garage.