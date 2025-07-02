Opening of Gran Parque de Mijas is delayed with no new date pencilled in yet

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 14:04 Compartir

The finishing touches as well as some planting and electricity supply tasks are delaying the opening of the Gran Parque de Mijas to the public, which, according to initial forecasts, should have been finished in May. However, the town hall has assured that the work has entered "its final phase".

The company in charge of the landscaping has requested an extension, as the planting phase coincided with the rainy season. The new date for completion is 9 July.

However, when exactly the park open is not known yet. The Gran Parque de Mijas is set to become the green lung of the Costa del Sol - the biggest public park in Malaga province. Once open, it will offer residents and visitors access to a green area of 2,900 trees and shrubs spread over 27 hectares of land.

Changes

The project plan has undergone several important changes since the work started in the summer of 2023. Firstly, the type of plants to be included has been reconsidered due to the drought crisis in Malaga province, as the species initially planned required 2,350 cubic metres of water per month. With the changes, this has been reduced to around 350 cubic metres, which means 300% less water consumption.

There have also been changes in terms of access. This large green area extends in length from the cemetery grounds to the Cerros del Águila development and in width to the Venta La Morena - an area known as 'El Ahogadero'. This area is only a kilometre and a half away from the centre.

The initial project envisaged access via two bridges from the cemetery and from Venta La Morena, but they will not be built until a later stage. For this reason, the existing roads have been adapted to accommodate the traffic that is expected to be generated by facilities of this size. In addition, a car park of around 1,000 spaces has been created close to the cemetery.