Mijas health centre project changes location and hospital plan is ruled out

Mijas is in the process of setting up a project for a new health centre and a centre for medical specialities or what, in health terms, is now known as a CARP, or a high-resolution process centre. This infrastructure will replace the plan for a hospital, which was first promised publicly in 2003, when Manuel Chaves was head of the Junta de Andalucía. Over the years, the construction of a hospital has been demanded by representatives of the main political parties, including PP (conservative) and PSOE (socialists).

During a conference held on Wednesday 29 January, Mario Bravo, PP spokesman for Mijas's town hall, stated that the new infrastructure will respond to the needs of the area, as observed by technical staff. Bravo said that Mijas already has "a hospital 24 kilometres away, which is for the whole district, for the entire health district of the Costa del Sol and is not just Marbella's hospital".

Ana Mata, Mijas mayor, stated that the expansion of the Costa del Sol hospital will make up for the current shortcomings of the district and that the needs of Mijas are to be met by the updated plans for a health centre, not by a hospital as such.

The town council had already announced its intention to provide the land and to take charge of the drafting of the project, as well as of the construction of the building. During the conference, a protocol of intentions was approved with the votes of all parties, except the PSOE, who voted against.

Although there are no official deadlines at the moment, on several occasions Bravo said that this project will bear some resemblance to the one currently under construction in El Palo, Malaga, where the expected duration of the works is 22 months and the cost is around 21 million euros. For the project in Mijas to reach that point, the bureaucratic stage will have to be completed.

According to Mata, the location for the health centre has been changed with the aim of speeding up procedures. The hospital's location was originally planned under the previous PSOE government team, which had opted for the Avenida de Andalucía in Las Lagunas. It has now been decided that the best location is a municipal plot between the La Vega secondary school and Miramar, where the construction of a fire station was initially planned. "It is the best plot we have," Bravo said. The land on Avenida Andalucía "needs sectoral reports and expropriations, which could prolong the procedures", said Mata.

Against

"We are going to vote against, we don't want a CARP, we want a hospital," said PSOE spokesman Josele González. As mayor during the previous term, he stated that: "I was prepared to pay for a hospital, but a health centre and a CARP, let the Junta pay for it."

González stated that the Las Lagunas health centre is "the most overcrowded in Andalucía", that "in La Cala, we still don't have 24-hour emergency services, while in Mijas we have no ambulance, and that it is the town hall that pays for the night-time healthcare service".

Ciudadanos (Cs) spokesperson, José Carlos Martín, said that the population of Mijas has grown by 35% since the need for a hospital was first discussed in 2003. If in 2005 there were 61,000 registered residents, in 2025 there are already 93,000, to which must be added seasonal residents of the coastal town.