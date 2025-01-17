National Police force in Fuengirola has a new head with arrival of an 'impeccable leader'

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Friday, 17 January 2025, 18:57 Compartir

The National Police force in Fuengirola has a new commissioner, Juan Cabas López, who arrives in the Costa del Sol town to take over from former commissioner Daniel Salgado. Now retired, Salgado held the post since 2023 after the arrest and subsequent investigation of his predecessor, José María Tocornal.

"My professional experience has taught me that all police officers work harder and better when we have a positive working environment and when we have the reference of an impeccable and exemplary leader; that is the right path. All public servants must act with integrity and honour the institution to which they belong," said Cabas in his inauguration speech during an event held on Tuesday at the Las Palmeras Hotel in Fuengirola.

The new commissioner boasts a thirty-year professional career in the force, most of them dedicated to the fight against drug trafficking and organised crime. In particular, he was for 12 years head of the UDYCO group in Estepona, and for the last twelve years of his career he has worked in Algeciras. "At that time, the same time that hundreds of people were arriving daily in boats, we were facing a serious problem of drug trafficking and organised crime, which on more than one occasion took the form of violent attacks against the police, sometimes with firearms," he said.

This gave rise to the special security plan for the Campo de Gibraltar, which lasted until Tuesday and which has now been extended to the province of Malaga. The new commissioner said he was proud to take on this professional challenge, at the head of "one of the most important police stations in the province". He pledged to "ensure that police work is well done, to create a good working environment and provide the best service to citizens". "We can't direct the wind, but we can adjust the sails," he said. He also pointed out the importance of maintaining high levels of security in an eminently touristic municipality and to work together with the rest of the police forces.

The event was attended by various police authorities, including the senior police chief in eastern Andalucía, Luis Jesús Esteban Lezáun, the provincial chief commissioner, Enrique Barón Castaño, along with institutional representatives such as the Mayor of Fuengirola, Ana Mula, and the Malaga sub-delegate of the national government, Javier Salas.

Salas applauded the career of Cabas, who he said has been "an essential part" of the Campo de Gibraltar security plan. "This plan has yielded good results in recent years thanks to the firm commitment of the government in the fight against this type of crime and the action of the very important human capital that we have in the state security forces, at different levels and in the various tasks, from the first to the last."

Salas added that the Fuengirola police station has 350 public servants and he described the town as "safe", pointing out data such as that conventional crime has decreased by 4.7 per cent from January to September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

He also explained that Fuengirola is included in the Costa del Sol plan set up to prevent crime involving firearms. A plan which, he said, "has produced magnificent results since its implementation and this has been thanks to the great professionalism and effort of our police officers".