Fuengirola's Local Police force to recruit six more officers this year

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 2 January 2025, 11:33

Six new police vehicles, computer tablets to speed up the work of the staff and an increase of six more officers, who will be recruited in 2025. These are the key points of the end-of-year report for the Local Police force that Fuengirola town hall has released.

In addition, the councillor for citizen safety, José Luis Ponce, highlighted the absence of serious incidents in the major events that have taken place throughout the year. "We are a municipality that never stops, that holds a large number of events that attract a huge number of people, and the fact that everything went off without incident gives us the assurance that we are efficient in managing large crowds of people," he said.

On the other hand, Ponce stated that community policing "is one of the objectives we aim for in police management, ensuring that officers are closer to citizens and that they can access the service without needing to travel to police stations. "We have improved in this aspect and we are going to continue improving, as police management and planning is one of our fundamental pillars," he added.

The councillor also highlighted the excellent coordination that has existed between the Local Police and the state security forces. "The collaboration with the National Police is comprehensive, ongoing, and continues to improve every year, resulting in the large number of operations they carry out throughout the year."

Fire brigade

Regarding the fire brigade, the councillor emphasised that "they are always there when something happens, but they are also there when nothing happens, doing work that is not seen, but which is very important". "We are talking about actions such as random inspections of businesses with a certain level of danger; or the inspection of fire hydrants. Fuengirola has more than 700 that require maintenance and revision so that they are in perfect condition when they need to be used," he explained. He also emphasised the work carried out by the Fuengirola firefighters in Valencia to help those affected by the 'Dana' weather events.

Ponce said that Fuengirola is a town where a multitude of events are organised and this year "we have had a self-protection plan for each one of them". "We are talking about thirteen events, such as the Three Kings parade, the international fair of the countries, Easter, Noche Viva and the Feria del Carmen. That's not counting the Marenostrum Fuengirola events, which also have their own self-protection plan."

Emergency plan

In this sense, he highlighted the work carried out to draw up the emergency plan, "which, if all goes well, will be approved in the first quarter of 2025". "This is a very ambitious plan, which is in line with what the Junta de Andalucía has set us, and which goes a step further so that, whatever happens in Fuengirola, we can manage it in the best possible way," he concluded.