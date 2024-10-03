New Fuengirola bus strike called at start of 'feria' and a month after agreement was reached

Lorena Cádiz Fuengirola Thursday, 3 October 2024, 10:12 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It is now a month since an agreement was reached between the company in charge of running the bus service in Fuengirola, UTE Urbano de Fuengirola, formed by Grupo Interbus and Damas, and its workforce. This agreement made it possible to call off a strike that had begun four months earlier. This put an end, or so it seemed, to a problem that had become entrenched and was affecting the normal functioning of a basic service.

However, one month later, the agreement has still not been signed and the transport union representing the workers has already announced a call for a new strike that will begin this Friday (4 October), with services affected between 7am and 11am and 2pm and 6 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

This was announced by the union's organising secretary, José María Cazallas, who said he did not understand the reasons why the agreement reached with the company at the end of August had not yet been signed. He also said that "for the last ten days neither the company nor the town hall has said anything", while pointing out that from this October they should have already started to receive the salary increase for part of the staff, as established in the agreement.

"We don't know what is going on or why the signing has been put on hold," insisted the trade unionist, who also announced the call for a protest rally to be held on 8 October, outside the town hall between midday and 2pm.

He also pointed out that the Virgen del Rosario fair in Fuengirola starts this weekend, and that this situation could cause unnecessary disruptions.

Harmful to the public

The council issued a statement in which it said, "A mutual distrust has been shown by both parties, who despite reaching an agreement at the end of August, have still not signed it. In view of this, once again, it is the people of Fuengirola who are being harmed, without understanding how the agreement reached almost a month and a half ago has led to a new strike."

In spite of everything, the council said that it "will continue to mediate" between workers and companies so that they recover "the degree of agreement they reached".