Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Fuengirola urban bus. SUR
New Fuengirola bus strike called at start of &#039;feria&#039; and a month after agreement was reached
Transport

New Fuengirola bus strike called at start of 'feria' and a month after agreement was reached

The workers' union has also called for a protest rally to be held on 8 October, outside the town hall, as the pay deal with the service operator has still not been signed

Lorena Cádiz

Fuengirola

Thursday, 3 October 2024, 10:12

Opciones para compartir

It is now a month since an agreement was reached between the company in charge of running the bus service in Fuengirola, UTE Urbano de Fuengirola, formed by Grupo Interbus and Damas, and its workforce. This agreement made it possible to call off a strike that had begun four months earlier. This put an end, or so it seemed, to a problem that had become entrenched and was affecting the normal functioning of a basic service.

However, one month later, the agreement has still not been signed and the transport union representing the workers has already announced a call for a new strike that will begin this Friday (4 October), with services affected between 7am and 11am and 2pm and 6 pm on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.

This was announced by the union's organising secretary, José María Cazallas, who said he did not understand the reasons why the agreement reached with the company at the end of August had not yet been signed. He also said that "for the last ten days neither the company nor the town hall has said anything", while pointing out that from this October they should have already started to receive the salary increase for part of the staff, as established in the agreement.

"We don't know what is going on or why the signing has been put on hold," insisted the trade unionist, who also announced the call for a protest rally to be held on 8 October, outside the town hall between midday and 2pm.

He also pointed out that the Virgen del Rosario fair in Fuengirola starts this weekend, and that this situation could cause unnecessary disruptions.

Harmful to the public

The council issued a statement in which it said, "A mutual distrust has been shown by both parties, who despite reaching an agreement at the end of August, have still not signed it. In view of this, once again, it is the people of Fuengirola who are being harmed, without understanding how the agreement reached almost a month and a half ago has led to a new strike."

In spite of everything, the council said that it "will continue to mediate" between workers and companies so that they recover "the degree of agreement they reached".

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol resort thanks tourists with free shows and white carnations
  2. 2 Legendary Costa del Sol pizzeria closes after 35 years of serving 'loyal' customers
  3. 3 Watch as holidaymakers are startled when octopus appears on Costa del Sol beach
  4. 4 Electric scooter rider seriously injured after driver runs over him following corkscrew attack on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Third 'little big' Danish castle opens on the Costa del Sol
  6. 6 UK police issue appeal to Brits in Spain as search for man wanted in connection with murder widens
  7. 7 How inheritance tax works in Spain for non-residents
  8. 8 Art goes international in Malaga province village
  9. 9 Libraries in Benalmádena to host multilanguage reading clubs and literary workshops
  10. 10 Fuengirola theatre presents English-language production of hit Broadway musical Annie

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad