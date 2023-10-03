Support centre to help new businesses get off the ground in Fuengirola

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

Fuengirola town hall has announced that it is working on an entrepreneurship support centre to help promote the creation of new businesses in the municipality. The initiative was announced by Mayor Ana Mula, who visited the premises where the centre will be located on Monday.

Mula explained that work on the centre, which has already begun, will take around two months. The new facility will be made possible under the town’s Edusi programme and will cost 514,000 euros, 80 per cent of which will be financed by the European Union, while the remainder will come from the council’s coffers.

The 200-square-metre building, located in Calle Miguel Bueno, will house a work area with computer stations, two offices and a meeting and conference room.

“Supporting the business sector has always been one of our main objectives. So far this year, we have registered 13 per cent more applications for opening licences than in the same period last year. Therefore, we must continue providing our entrepreneurs with more facilities to succeed on the path towards self-employment and wealth generation. Very soon, they will have a place where they can launch their business projects, their dreams and their ideas, with the unequivocal support of their local council,” the mayor said.