Step up for free fast-track sevillanas dance course in lead up to Fuengirola fair

Those wishing to learn to dance sevillanas, and those who simply want to brush up on their technique, can take advantage of the ‘express sevillana course’ organised by Fuengirola town hall. The initiative, which was first launched in 2014, is organised in the run up to the town’s Feria del Rosario fair, which takes place from 6 to 12 October.

The traditional Andalusian dance classes will take place in the municipal auditorium in Parque de España from 8pm on the next five Wednesdays (August 28 and September 4, 11, 18 and 25) and will be taught by dance instructor Alicia Iranzo. Each day will focus on one of the four parts of the dance, and the final lesson will be a summary of all the previous.

The free lessons were announced by fiestas councillor Isabel Moreno, who said that in the last ten years this initiative has been “a success, both in terms of participation and organisation”.

The councillor added that there is no need to register for the lessons, “simply turn up with comfortable shoes and clothes and the desire to dance”.

The dancer teacher encouraged everyone to participate “because it will be a fun learning experience”. “People who attend will have the opportunity to learn or refresh their knowledge on how to dance sevillanas. The important thing is that during this year’s festivities everyone knows how to dance them,” she said.