Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Pets were blessed by the parish priest at the event. SUR
Single women and animal lovers flock to San Antón festivities in Mijas
Traditions

Single women and animal lovers flock to San Antón festivities in Mijas

According to local tradition, women wanting to find a partner would throw stones at the saint's crotch at the event in the hope their wish would come true

Lorena Cádiz

Mijas

Friday, 19 January 2024, 13:00

Compartir

Mijas celebrated its San Antón festival on Wednesday, one of the oldest and most deeply rooted festivities in the town and a unique event that dates back to the 15th century.

The festival, which included the tasting of typical local dishes made with offal, is associated with religious rites that include the blessing of animals, mainly those used for agricultural work, such as horses, donkeys and oxen, although today many people take domestic animals along too.

The event began at noon at the shrine of San Antón in Osunillas, where the parish priest of Mijas Pueblo, Francisco Villasclaras, officiated at a mass in honour of the saint, the patron of animals. Afterwards the priest blessed a variety of animals at the doors of the hermitage, a long-awaited moment for attendees who took their pets along.

The festivities also included the 'baile de la rueda' (dance of the wheel), and the strange ritual of throwing stones at the saint. According to tradition, unmarried women would come to ask San Antón for help in finding a fiancé. This involved throwing three small stones at the image, and, if they hit the saint's crotch, their wish would come true.

Mijas mayor Ana Mata also attended the shrine along with members of the local government team, to experience the festivities first hand. "It is a very special day for all Mijeños and Mijeñas, as the festival of San Antón is one of the most deeply-rooted traditions celebrated in the town and, as such, it is important to support it to ensure it continues," she said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Spain's Met Office activates yellow alert weather warning for heavy rain in Malaga's drought-hit Axarquía region
  2. 2 Head of Junta de Andalucía warns 30 days of rain are needed to stave off supply cuts or restrictions in cities and large towns
  3. 3 Air and sea search widened for two young men reported missing off Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Andalusian regional government to hand over abandoned 6.3-million-euro holiday complex to Axarquía village
  5. 5 Half the western Costa's water now comes from the sea: Marbella's desalination plant gets upgraded
  6. 6 Fifteen-year-old Maths prodigy from Granada offered place at Oxford University
  7. 7 Thieves posing as tourists raid luxury properties on the Costa del Sol and steal cash and jewellery worth 600,000 euros
  8. 8 Apartment owners on the Costa del Sol donate water from community pool to local council
  9. 9 Nighttime water pressure drops start in Fuengirola with a mixed reaction
  10. 10

    Malaga considers shipping in water from Valencia or Murcia; pipelines are already being prepared

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad