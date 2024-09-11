Royal British Legion Mijas Costa organises parade to launch this year's Poppy Appeal

Tony Bryant Mijas Wednesday, 11 September 2024, 15:21 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

In order to launch its Poppy Day Appeal 2024, the Mijas Costa branch of the Royal British Legion Spain South will hold a parade in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday 19th October. This will be the first time a branch on the Costa del Sol has held a parade to launch the appeal. Organisers are appealing to RBL members, veterans and other branches in the province, along with schools, scout groups and community associations and organisations to take part in the initiative in order to “make it a resounding success”.

Organisers are happy to discuss the involvement of anyone who wishes to participate and interested parties should phone Andy (711 002 569) or Neal (660 659 859).

As with other branches of the RBL along the coast and inland, the Mijas branch will locate collection tins and poppies at various establishments throughout October and November to raise funds for veterans and families of the victims of all conflicts since WWI.

All of the branches will also participate in events held in the province of Malaga and Gibraltar to mark Armistice Day in November. This year, the event, also known as Remembrance Day (11 November), falls on a Monday, so many branches will mark the occasion on Sunday 10 November.