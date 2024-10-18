RBL on parade this weekend to launch poppy appeal To launch its Poppy Day Appeal 2024, the Mijas Costa branch of the Royal British Legion Spain South will be out on parade in La Cala de Mijas

In order to launch its Poppy Day Appeal 2024, the Mijas Costa branch of the Royal British Legion Spain South will be out on parade in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday 19th October.

This will be the first time a branch on the Costa del Sol has held a parade to launch the appeal, which kicks off this month and continues throughout November.

The march begins at 1pm and will include members of the various branches of the RBL, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, Scouts and community associations, along with the participation of the Sur Pipes Band, the coast's only bagpipe band.