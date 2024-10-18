Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Members of Mijas Costa RBL. SUR
RBL on parade this weekend to launch poppy appeal

RBL on parade this weekend to launch poppy appeal

To launch its Poppy Day Appeal 2024, the Mijas Costa branch of the Royal British Legion Spain South will be out on parade in La Cala de Mijas

Tony Bryant

Friday, 18 October 2024, 10:42

Opciones para compartir

In order to launch its Poppy Day Appeal 2024, the Mijas Costa branch of the Royal British Legion Spain South will be out on parade in La Cala de Mijas on Saturday 19th October.

This will be the first time a branch on the Costa del Sol has held a parade to launch the appeal, which kicks off this month and continues throughout November.

The march begins at 1pm and will include members of the various branches of the RBL, the Guardia Civil, the Local Police, Scouts and community associations, along with the participation of the Sur Pipes Band, the coast's only bagpipe band.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Oktoberfest comes to Costa del Sol's 'little Germany'
  2. 2 Water cuts in eastern Costa del Sol towns bumped up again, from 10pm to 7.30am
  3. 3 Fuengirola and Benalmádena sign historic four-year El Jardín stream agreement
  4. 4 The 'pioneering' property development with green credentials on Costa del Sol
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town hosts European video game summit
  6. 6 The Scandinavian Showroom: Nordic elegance and sophistication in interior design
  7. 7 More than 2,500 walkers explore Marbella countryside at four-day hiking festival
  8. 8 Registration for Fuengirola half marathon 'breaks all records' and there is still time to sign up
  9. 9 Axarquía council calls for 'civic-mindedness' after increase in number of illegal rubbish dumps
  10. 10 Benalmádena steps up commitment to raise cancer awareness with 'pink wave' walk this Sunday

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad