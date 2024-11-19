Rafael Nadal smitten by new artwork unveiled on the Costa del Sol

Pedro Luis Alonso Fuengirola Tuesday, 19 November 2024, 13:25

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal is at the centre of a new piece of artwork in Fuengirola which the artist created especally to thank the sports legend for his dedication to the sport throughout the country. It comes as the 22-time grand slam champion prepares to end his stellar career at the Davis Cup finals in Malaga this week.

Fuengirola's Higuerón Resort, the hotel complex that is hosting all the teams participating in the Davis Cup Final eight (which kicks off this Tuesday 19 November), wanted to unite art and sport to welcome the athletes.

To do so, graffiti artist Jose Rulos, from Leon, who grew up in Madrid and lives in Malaga, was commissioned to design a two-metre high mural with the word "thank you" repeated in the languages of the countries participating in this week's Davis Cup final. The mural, which will also act as a photocall background, is a clear nod of admiration and gratitude to Nadal, reflecting the diversity and global reach of his impact.

The artist was able to meet Nadal in person, who arrived at the Higuerón Resort last week. It opened its 32 luxury flats and villas some months ago.