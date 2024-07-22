Popular Costa del Sol beach will need another 7,000 cubic metres of sand in one of the darkest periods in its history

The beach and stretch of coastal walkway has been closed since last week with the drainage system exposed.

Monday, 22 July 2024

El Bombo beach in Mijas is experiencing one of the darkest periods in its history this year. Just before Easter, it practically disappeared due to the strong storms that hit the Malaga coastline, and recently, during the second week of July, this stretch of beach has been greatly affected again by the damage that the sea has made due to the westerly storms suffered for several days.

At Easter, the beach had to be regenerated with 200,000 cubic metres of sand in order to normalise activity in the area. Now, another 7,000 cubic metres will be needed, according to beaches councillor Daniel Gómez.

As it is the peak tourist season, the work has been carried out at night since last Wednesday, a job that is not proving to be easy. On Thursday night, the high tide complicated access to the track that leads to the beach, however, the council estimates that the beach could be operational again by the middle of this week, as long as nature allows it.

The council said the solution has been achieved quite quickly thanks to the fact that the sand comes from the mouth of the La Cala stream, where it is deposited naturally. "We decided to leave a stockpile there in case something happened and, in the end, we had to use it,” Gómez said.

Once the sand has been restored to this stretch of the Mijas coastline, the coastal path can also be reopened, which had to be closed last week due to the danger posed to pedestrians accessing the area. Gómez guaranteed that there are no complications in the comprehensive sanitation network that runs just under the coastal path, which was left visible after recent storms.

Intensive repair work

The councillor pointed out that the Nacho beach bar, located on Playa El Bombo, which was also affected just before Easter, has undergone intensive repair work and will soon reopen

"The oldest residents in Mijas cannot remember a year with so many westerly storms, which are the ones that damage this spot. In Mijas, the easterly wind is more frequent, but this year has been different” he added.

The councillor said the town hall will meet the general directorate of the coast next week to address the situation of damage caused to the beaches during inclement weather.