The closed section of the coastal path. SUR
Mijas closes 'dangerous' section of coastal path at El Bombo beach
Mijas closes 'dangerous' section of coastal path at El Bombo beach

A 200-metre section of the Senda Litoral will remain closed for safety reasons after a sinkhole appeared

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 17 July 2024, 10:30

Mijas town hall has announced that the section of the popular Senda Litoral coastal path that runs through Playa El Bombo has been closed until the necessary sand contributions have been made to guarantee safety.

According to councillor for beaches Daniel Gómez, this section of the path is always “heavily punished” by storms, the last of which has left a sinkhole of about two metres that, in addition to making it impossible to use, has left sanitation pipes visible.

“The decision to close about 200 metres of the path is for safety reasons. We ask people to be patient and to respect the closed area, because accessing it will be dangerous,” he explained.

The work to replace the sand in this area will begin at 11pm on Wednesday (17 July) and will be carried out “as quickly and adequately as possible”.

The councillor said the town hall will meet the general directorate of the coast next week to address the situation of damage caused to the beaches during inclement weather.

“El Bombo is a good example of what our coastline suffers due to the lack of a comprehensive beach stabilisation plan,” the councillor concluded.

