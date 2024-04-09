'Pet-friendly' Fuengirola to host dog day event

Tony Bryant Fuengirola Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 17:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

Fuengirola will host its XIII Día del Perro on Sunday 21 April, an event that is part of the town’s ‘pet friendly’ initiative and which promotes coexistence between members of the public and their dogs. The event will highlight the role that dogs perform in society, either as a companion, or in a professional capacity assisting the security and emergency services, or helping the blind and disabled.

Organised by the town hall, the day will begin at 10am in Plaza de España, where the residents of the town and their four-legged friends are invited to take part in a parade to the grounds of the Sohail Castle, where a variety of activities will be held.

Professionals from several companies will be on hand to offer advice about the importance of animal health and hygiene, along with canine hairdressers and boutiques, veterinary surgeons, dog food manufacturers, and charities offering advice and information about pet adoption.

The canine unit of the National Police of Malaga will also be present, offering demonstrations in obedience, natural speed, agility and the strength of police dogs.

The event will also present the National Canine Contest, which is part of the Andalusian Championship. Organised by the Canine Society of the Costa del Sol, the competition is free to enter for any dog owners registered in the municipality.

Food and drinks will also be available, and all proceeds will benefit the local association of Alzheimer patients and their families (AFA).

Mayor of Fuengirola Ana Mula said, “We will be able to enjoy this event again this year in a fantastic location. We want it to be a day of coexistence in Fuengirola, since we are an animal-friendly town that promotes numerous initiatives for residents and their pets.”