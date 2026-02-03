Benalmádena opens new 1,000-square-metre dog park in Medina Azahara The 70,000-euro project expands the town's facilities to three locations, featuring improved drainage and specialiSed equipment for dog owners

The town's mayor during a visit to the new pet park.

Tony Bryant Tuesday, 3 February 2026, 16:07 Share

BENALMÁDENA town hall has fulfilled a pledge to local residents with the opening of a new 1,000-square-metre dog exercise area in Medina Azahara.

This facility adds to the two existing pet areas on Avenida Cerro del Viento and in Santangelo Norte, with another dog area planned for the future Al-Baytar park, which is currently under construction.

The project, which had a budget of more than 70,000 euros, was developed following initial meetings between the mayor and local residents.

The works included levelling the ground, reinforcing access gates and repairing electrical and rainwater drainage systems, as well as installing new litter bins with dog-waste bag dispensers and drinking points.

According to the mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, this reflects the council’s commitment to improving public spaces and creating new leisure areas for pets. “This project provides a much-needed space for residents with pets, helping to improve their quality of life by offering a safe area adapted to current needs,” he said.