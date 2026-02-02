Iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint to be restored to its former glory

A photo of the lower viewpoint below the Balcón de Europa before the restaurant opened

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 2 February 2026, 10:39 Share

Nerja town hall on the eastern Costa del Sol has approved plans to reopen the viewpoint below its iconic Balcón de Europa, known locally as 'La Reola', to the public.

The project, valued at 291,000 euros, will return one of Nerja's most famous attractions to its original 1960s configuration. The space was closed off when the Rey Alfonso restaurant opened in 1962. The restaurant was forced to shut in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The town hall has approved a draft project designed by the municipal architect, Beatriz Pérez. It will be co-financed by the town hall and the Andalusian regional government according to a municipal press release.

Mayor of Nerja José Alberto Armijo said that this would be "one of the most important projects carried out in recent years at the Balcón de Europa," as it will allow "the recovery of public use of the lower La Reola viewpoint and return it to its original configuration."

The project includes a controlled demolition of all infrastructure related to the restaurant, including exterior woodwork, floor, wall, and ceiling coverings, with the aim of exposing the concrete structure and recovering the open and covered space beneath the viewpoint.

Nerja town hall will now begin the procedure to formally request the regional subsidy, amounting to 91,396 euros, as well as the necessary authorisations from the Andalusian regional government, before proceeding with final approval.

Work will also begin on drafting the documents to put the work out to tender, once the administrative procedures are completed. The town hall has not yet specified a timeline for the project's completion.