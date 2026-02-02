Benalmádena showcases ‘outstanding talent’ of local urban artist

Tony Bryant Monday, 2 February 2026, 10:44 Share

A new exhibition has opened in the Benalmádena Costa exhibition centre; a collection of work by local urban artist Ana Cortés, better known as Bosska.

The exhibition – Sinesthesia - showcases the work the young illustrator and muralist, whose creations have achieved national and international recognition.

Curated by the Malaga art centre, La Casa Amarilla, the exhibition will be open to the public until 24 April. This collection marks the beginning of future collaborations between the municipality and the artist, who has several large murals located throughout the Malaga province.

Born in Alicante, Bosska has adopted Benalmádena as her home and considers herself Mexican at heart, having lived there for seven years.

During the opening ceremony, the town’s mayor, Juan Antonio Lara, said “We could not let such outstanding talent go unrecognised when it is right here in our own town.”

Lara praised the exhibition centre, emphasising that it is a space where “art in all its dimensions and expressions is welcomed, as demonstrated by the major exhibitions hosted here over the past two years”.