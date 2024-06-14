New Mijas golf development criticised

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Friday, 14 June 2024, 15:13 Compartir Copiar enlace

A green campaigning group has hit out at plans for a new golf course with homes on Mijas Costa, saying it is not environmentally sustainable. The group, Ecologistas en Acción, said that water supply infrastructure was not enough for the 350 apartments and course to be built in Mijas in the so-called Valle del Golf project.

"They hide behind quality tourism and the deseasonalisation of tourism in order to reproduce the unsustainable model of the past. The administration has not understood that we are facing an environmental and climate emergency," said Ecologista en Acción organiser Juan Alarcón.

The head of the environmental organisation criticised the public authorities for "forgetting that we are in semi-desert territory, with an over-the-top increase in population, and with water resources in clear decline".

The Valle del Golf project, inland from La Cala de Mijas, has the green light from the local town hall and regional government and is just waiting for building licences.

It is considered of strategic interest for the tourist economy by the regional government.