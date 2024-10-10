Mijas to put troubled coastal path extension project out to tender for third time

Tony Bryant Thursday, 10 October 2024, 11:43 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall has announced it will soon put out to tender the contract for a five-kilometre section of Malaga province's Senda Litoral coastal path. The new section is divided into two subsections, one that runs between the Plaza del Torreón de La Cala and the El Sheriff restaurant and another that extends from the El Faro restaurant to Fuengirola.

The project has a total budget of 5,215,030.91 euros and an execution period of six months. The town's mayor, Ana Mata, welcomed the announcement, which, she said, “will make a long-awaited project a reality”.

This section of the path was first tendered a couple of years ago, but none of the companies that applied accepted the contract because the budget was insufficient. Last year, it was put out to tender again, once the project and budget had been adapted, but the winning company pulled out.

"The road travelled so far has not been easy but the commitment of this local government team to the coastal path is firm and decisive. It is an undeniable attraction of the municipality, both for residents and visitors, so our goal is that the entire Mijas coastline is united by this path that is unique and incomparable," Mata said.