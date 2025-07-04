Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Presentation of the new exhibition in MIjas. SUR
Exhibition

Mijas Pueblo tourist office hosts new exhibition showcasing two local artisans

The collection brings together a selection of unique pieces of ceramics, embroidery and textile design, blending tradition with contemporary creativity

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 4 July 2025, 10:55

Mijas Pueblo tourist office is hosting a new exhibition featuring the work of local artisans Azahara Rodríguez and Cécile Brillet, which will be open to the public throughout July. The collection brings together a selection of unique pieces of ceramics, embroidery and textile design, blending tradition with contemporary creativity.

Tourism councillor Francisco Jerez highlighted the importance of this kind of initiative in promoting local artistic creation. “We continue to support local talent in order to enrich the experience of those who visit us. We want this space to also serve as a living showcase of the art and identity of our municipality,” he said.

Azahara Rodríguez, a crochet expert and founder of the brand La Cangrejita Tejedora, is exhibiting bespoke handmade garments. “I run a clothing brand based on measurements rather than sizes, so I work to the individual’s exact measurements to make it fit like a second skin,” she explained. A member of the Mijas artisan association for the past three years, she considers it “a privilege” to be able to present her work in a venue aimed at tourists.

Ceramic artist Cécile Brillet also welcomed the opportunity to showcase her creations. “I get the impression that Mijas is a very touristy village all year round, with a lot of people passing through, so July is a great time to exhibit. I am sure it is going to be fantastic,” she said.

The town hall has invited both locals and visitors to enjoy this free exhibition in a setting that combines history, art and hospitality. “These initiatives help to strengthen the link between culture and tourism and reaffirm Mijas’ commitment to craftsmanship as a hallmark of its identity,” Jerez concluded.

