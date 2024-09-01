Mijas gives green light to creation of municipal pet register

Lorena Cádiz Mijas Sunday, 1 September 2024, 09:44 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Mijas has taken a step forward in the creation of a municipal pet registry to comply with current legislation. To this end, the plenary session held last Tuesday gave the go-ahead to an agreement between the town hall and the official college of veterinarians of Malaga.

This agreement, which will have a duration of four years and may be extended for a further four years, determines that the college will be responsible for creating and managing the register, as well as for the computer processing of any data entered in it, the storing of the documentation generated and the creation of a census of potentially dangerous dogs.

The body will also be responsible for training municipal officials; supplying six microchip readers to the council for the development of police work; and communicating every six months to the central register of pets, which depends on the ministry of the interior of the Andalusian regional government, the registrations, cancellations and modifications of census data that occur.

According to the councillor for animal welfare, Marco Cortés, "The college of veterinarians is the one that has the means and tools for this register, as the animals always pass through them. It is a necessary tool for the police, who will be able to obtain the details of the animals in the case, for example, of loss."

Cortés pointed out that there are 20 municipalities in the province of Malaga that have a municipal pet register with this organisation, such as Antequera, Benalmádena, Nerja, Fuengirola, Marbella, Rincón de la Victoria, Ronda and Torremolinos, to name but a few.

In return, the college will receive 3,000 euros per year for providing all these services.

Suicide prevention

On the other hand, the plenary session also unanimously approved a motion to show the municipality's commitment to the fight against suicide, as well as urging the different administrations to dedicate more resources and information to fight this social scourge.

"Suicide is a silent life drama. It is a major public health problem with far-reaching social, emotional and economic consequences. It is estimated that there are currently more than 700,000 suicides a year worldwide and we know that each one of them profoundly affects many people," said the mayor for Social Inclusion, Melisa Ceballos.

In turn, the motion recalls that a technical working group has been created within the Suicidal Behaviour Programme, which includes the areas of Social Inclusion, Youth, Elderly, Education, Health, Local Police and groups such as the Costa del Sol health district, AFESOL, the community mental health unit and the Fuengirola-Mijas school guidance. It is going to establish a strategy of municipal action to influence the need for good mental and emotional health, promoting healthy environments for people through information, dissemination, awareness and training.