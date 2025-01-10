Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new reception service in Las Lagunas. SUR
Mijas optimises social care with new reception service to help speed up processing of urgent needs
Social care

Mijas optimises social care with new reception service to help speed up processing of urgent needs

The initiative has been fully rolled out after a pilot scheme in recent months which produced “very good results”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 10 January 2025, 14:20

Mijas has announced that optimising its social care is a “priority”, and it is for this reason that the town hall’s social services department has launched a new reception service with the aim of gaining efficiency in terms of the care provided to users.

This new service, as explained by councillor Melisa Ceballos, serves as a reinforcement of information, assessment, guidance and advice. It is intended to facilitate the processing of benefits or urgent social services, dependency, home help service, care for families and minors, among other things, allowing many matters to be resolved without the need to refer the user to another appointment.

“This service, which is a kind of triage similar to what is offered in healthcare, aims to ensure quicker social care, improve social intervention processes, and optimise the efficiency of social care for people, as well as reduce the waiting list," explained Ceballos, adding that in recent months a pilot test has been carried out “with very good results”.

The service's opening hours are from Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm at the Las Lagunas social services centre.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 American millionaire Ethel Woodward's secret retreat in Malaga province town
  2. 2 No rubbish tax for eastern Costa del Sol town in 2025
  3. 3 Around 30 different nationalities have used the new legal guidance service for foreigners in Torremolinos
  4. 4 Improvements to Costa del Sol town parks announced
  5. 5 Entire Fuengirola coastline gets quality distinctions for fifth consecutive year
  6. 6 Sample traditional Malaga food and donate to charity this weekend
  7. 7 Costa del Sol town to get new football pitch and sports facilities
  8. 8 Fuengirola gets more police officers and firefighting personnel
  9. 9 Torremolinos mayor files 'hate crime' complaint against private club with National Police
  10. 10 First art exhibition of 2025 opens at Costa del Sol museum

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Sigues a Tony Bryant. Gestiona tus autores en Mis intereses.

Contenido guardado. Encuéntralo en tu área personal.

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Mijas optimises social care with new reception service to help speed up processing of urgent needs