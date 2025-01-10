Mijas optimises social care with new reception service to help speed up processing of urgent needs

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 10 January 2025, 14:20 Compartir

Mijas has announced that optimising its social care is a “priority”, and it is for this reason that the town hall’s social services department has launched a new reception service with the aim of gaining efficiency in terms of the care provided to users.

This new service, as explained by councillor Melisa Ceballos, serves as a reinforcement of information, assessment, guidance and advice. It is intended to facilitate the processing of benefits or urgent social services, dependency, home help service, care for families and minors, among other things, allowing many matters to be resolved without the need to refer the user to another appointment.

“This service, which is a kind of triage similar to what is offered in healthcare, aims to ensure quicker social care, improve social intervention processes, and optimise the efficiency of social care for people, as well as reduce the waiting list," explained Ceballos, adding that in recent months a pilot test has been carried out “with very good results”.

The service's opening hours are from Monday to Friday from 9am to 1pm at the Las Lagunas social services centre.