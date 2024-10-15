Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Walkers warm up during a previous event. SUR
Mijas Lions to lace up their walking boots in aid of diabetes awareness
Community spirit

Held on Sunday 3 November, this will be the sixth year the diabetes support group has hosted an awareness event in Plaza del Torreón, which begins at 10am with the popular five-kilometre sponsored walk

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 12:39

The Mijas Lions diabetic support group will mark World Diabetes Day (14 November) again this year with a series of events and activities in Plaza Torreón, La Cala de Mijas, on Sunday 3 November. This will be the sixth year the support group, formed by Anne and Frank Bowles in 2003, has hosted the event, which begins at 10am with the popular five-kilometre sponsored walk, a fun hike along the promenade.

The support group is inviting everyone to participate in order to raise awareness of the condition, which affects more than 500 million people worldwide.

Sponsor forms are available from the Lions’ charity shop (Calle Torremolinos), and from the market located outside the town hall each Saturday.

Along with the walk, the day will also present a winter market, live music and entertainment, along with family activities and children’s games. Volunteers will also be on hand to offer glucose tests, and help and advice about diabetes.

Stalls are still available for the market and can be reserved by phoning Anne on 607 879 450.

