Mijas improves taxi service with new information app Panels are being installed at taxi ranks throughout the municipality that offer information about the services to users via a QR code that leads to the mobile application 'Pide taxi'

Tony Bryant Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 13:57

The Mijas councillor for mobility, Marco Cortés, has announced that information panels are being installed at taxi ranks throughout the municipality that offer information about the services to users via a QR code that leads to the mobile application 'Pide taxi'. Each panel contains a letter indicating that the stop belongs to a certain zone, so the user can provide the data when requesting the service. There are also telephone numbers to order a vehicle by phone.

"With these new panels we want citizens to have all the information about this public service, which was requested by the sector, Radio Taxi Mijas in particular, which asked us to carry out this installation to offer updated information," explained the councillor.

For his part, Guillermo Martín, president of Radio Taxi Mijas, said, "It is a very convenient system because all kinds of information is offered. There are very remote places that users might not know the location of, so by providing the letter it is easier for us to locate them. In just a few days we have noticed the improvement of the service," he said.