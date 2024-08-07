Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marco Cortés and Guillermo Martín at one of the taxi ranks with the new panels. SUR
Mijas improves taxi service with new information app

Mijas improves taxi service with new information app

Panels are being installed at taxi ranks throughout the municipality that offer information about the services to users via a QR code that leads to the mobile application 'Pide taxi'

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Wednesday, 7 August 2024, 13:57

Opciones para compartir

The Mijas councillor for mobility, Marco Cortés, has announced that information panels are being installed at taxi ranks throughout the municipality that offer information about the services to users via a QR code that leads to the mobile application 'Pide taxi'. Each panel contains a letter indicating that the stop belongs to a certain zone, so the user can provide the data when requesting the service. There are also telephone numbers to order a vehicle by phone.

"With these new panels we want citizens to have all the information about this public service, which was requested by the sector, Radio Taxi Mijas in particular, which asked us to carry out this installation to offer updated information," explained the councillor.

For his part, Guillermo Martín, president of Radio Taxi Mijas, said, "It is a very convenient system because all kinds of information is offered. There are very remote places that users might not know the location of, so by providing the letter it is easier for us to locate them. In just a few days we have noticed the improvement of the service," he said.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Couple who died in traffic accident in Malaga province on Saturday were going to a wedding reception
  2. 2 Parking permits to be issued to residents of popular Costa del Sol beauty spot
  3. 3 Spain to face host nation France in the Olympic football final
  4. 4 Head-on collision on A-356 in Malaga province on Saturday claims the lives of four people
  5. 5 Fans must enter a ballot if they want one of the 750 remaining Malaga CF season tickets
  6. 6 Freak injury ends Carolina Marín's Olympic journey just ten points from the final
  7. 7 Civil War memorial planned for Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 Fervour and devotion during pilgrimage to honour Benalmádena Pueblo's patron
  9. 9 Spain's 3x3 women's basketball team wins Olympic silver
  10. 10 Spain's Jon Rahm lets Olympic gold slip through his fingers

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad