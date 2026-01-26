Mijas to improve municipal football pitches

New projects aim to modernise Las Lagunas and Mijas Pueblo grounds with fresh playing surfaces, drainage repairs, and potential new facilities for fans and players ·

The football pitch in Mijas Pueblo is one of the facilities to be renovated.

Mijas town hall is continuing to develop its plan to improve municipal sports facilities with the drafting of refurbishment projects for the football pitches in Las Lagunas and Mijas Pueblo.

As announced by sports councillor Mª Francisca Alarcón, these projects are already at the stage of evaluating submitted bids. The councillor explained that these refurbishments are necessary due to the normal wear and tear caused by use of the facilities.

In the case of the pitch in Las Lagunas, the plans include both the replacement of the artificial turf and the expansion of the adjoining facilities. The work will be carried out on the existing pitch, which currently has an artificial grass playing surface that is over ten years old. The facility is equipped with goalposts for 11-a-side football and two sets for 7-a-side football, as well as team benches and stands.

In addition to the refurbishment of these facilities, the project must also include the replacement of the perimeter drainage channels. It is proposed to reorganise the entire available space, with the possibility of designing a two-tier covered stand, ticket offices, changing rooms, public toilets, storage areas and a cafeteria. The tender value for this project is 55,000 euro.

As regards the pitch in the Pueblo, the project includes the comprehensive refurbishment of the facility, its car park and the access road. As with the Las Lagunas pitch, the football field has artificial turf that is more than ten years old.

The replacement and re-layout of the perimeter drainage channels is also proposed. With regard to the covered stand, its expansion will be studied, reorganising the surrounding space in order to increase seating capacity.

Finally, the project also identifies the need to provide the sports complex with additional public parking facilities within the same plot of land as the sports facility, between the swimming pool and the football pitch. The drafting of this project has been put out to tender for an amount of 84,400 euros.