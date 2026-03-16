Historical minarets to form part of new tourism route in the Axarquía

Eugenio Cabezas Monday, 16 March 2026, 15:48 Share

Traces of the Al-Andalus past remain very much alive in Malaga province's Axarquía, where the Christian conquest did not take place until 1487 and where some of Andalucía’s best-preserved minarets are still standing.

With the aim of showcasing this historical heritage, Turismo Costa del Sol has launched a study to promote a possible 'Minaret Route', a project that aims to establish this legacy as a leading cultural tourism product.

The initiative is coordinated by Turismo y Planificación Costa del Sol in conjunction with the the Axarquía tourism board, APTA. THey are working with consultancy firm Acción MK and the cultural association Sharqí Málaga to create a heritage trail linking some of the most significant minarets in the east of Malaga province.

The proposal focuses on the minarets of Daimalos, in the municipality of Arenas; Árchez; Salares; Corumbela, in Sayalonga; Benaque, in Macharaviaya and Vélez-Málaga. The study analyses the technical characteristics of these architectural features and proposes the creation of a cultural and cycle tourism route that combines historical heritage, sustainable tourism and economic development for the municipalities involved.

From the Sharqí Málaga cultural association, researchers Carmen Ruiz and Javier Cabello noted that the Axarquía is home to a concentration of minarets “unique in Andalucía and throughout Spain”, making the area a unique location for the study and dissemination of the Islamic architectural legacy.

The initiative builds on the process begun in recent years to review and update the existing Mudéjar Route of the Axarquía. A group of historians and researchers from the area had long been calling for the route to focus on the minarets, considered the most representative architectural feature of the area’s Al-Andalus heritage.

The ultimate aim is to diversify the Axarquía’s tourist offering beyond sun and sand, promoting a cultural product that will attract visitors all year round and boost the economy of inland towns.