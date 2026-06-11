Can U.S Citizens Vote Abroad From Spain?

SUR in English Málaga 11/06/2026 a las 09:15h.

Yes, a U.S. citizen can vote from Spain and around the world! Your right to participate in elections travels with you anywhere in the world, and requesting your ballot is simpler than you think. Whether you are living in Madrid or a quiet coastal town, your overseas ballot carries incredible power.

Because overseas ballots are counted right alongside those cast back home, your vote has a direct impact on shaping the future — often deciding crucial races that come down to the thinnest of margins. Ready to make your voice heard? Visit VoteFromAbroad.org today to register and request your absentee ballot in just a few minutes.

Why Voting From Abroad Matters

Millions of U.S. citizens of voting age live outside the United States. While they don't share a single zip code, their numbers collectively rival the population of an entire state. This means your vote represents a massive opportunity to influence tight races back home.

Furthermore, this impact reaches all the way down the ticket. In November 2026, every seat in the U.S. House and roughly a third of the Senate is on the ballot, alongside governorships and crucial local offices. These local positions shape everyday life back home and are frequently won or lost by a handful of votes.

How to Vote From Abroad in 3 Simple Steps

The mechanics of voting overseas for U.S. citizens run through one free form: the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA). This single document registers you and requests your ballot simultaneously.

1. Request: Go to VoteFromAbroad.org to complete the FPCA form in English or Spanish. Submit it early each calendar year.

2. Receive: Your local election office sends your blank ballot — usually by email — about 45 days before the election.

3. Return: Fill it out and return it by your state's deadline. For a quick step-by-step walkthrough, check out Your 10-Minute Guide to Voting From Abroad.

Voting Overseas: Frequently Asked Questions

Can a U.S. citizen vote from another country? Yes. Any eligible U.S. citizen can vote in federal elections from abroad, no matter how long they have lived away.

How do I vote as an American living abroad? Use VoteFromAbroad.org to complete the FPCA form, receive your ballot electronically, and return it to your local election office.

Does voting from abroad affect my taxes? No. Voting in federal elections from overseas does not change your tax residency status.

Make Your Voice Heard From Abroad

As a U.S voter, your voice matters — even from six time zones away. Start today at VoteFromAbroad.org. It is free, nonpartisan, and ensures your ballot finds its way home.