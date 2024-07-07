Mijas hopes free parking area will ease problems until construction of new facility begins

Tony Bryant Mijas Sunday, 7 July 2024, 20:37 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Following the constant demands of local residents, Mijas has announced the creation of around 50 new car parking spaces located on a plot of waste land next to the IES Villa de Mijas in the Santana neighbourhood of the town.

The new facility, which is free, was announced by councillor for infrastructure Juan José Torres, who said the new spaces will be available until the construction of a new park on the plot begins. The area, which the councillor said was a temporary measure designed for residents, has been cleared and levelled, and signage and LED lighting has been installed.

The councillor explained the project is a provisional response to the demands of members of the Santana local residents’ group the town hall met with in March to address the need to create more parking spaces in this part of the municipality.

“It is a very popular area of the town, so we have seen fit to establish this provisional solution. I can assure that this is only a transitory measure, because we are going to build that new car park in the neighbourhood. We are already in the processing stage and the budget is there. It is a very necessary project and that is why we are going to make it a reality,” Torres said.