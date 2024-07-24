Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of the procession in honour of the town's patron. SUR
Mijas to consult its residents on fixed date in future years for fair in honour of Virgen de la Peña
Mijas to consult its residents on fixed date in future years for fair in honour of Virgen de la Peña

Three proposals will be put forward: that the festivities take place from September 7 to 11; a second one with the same dates but adding a day before or after or that they be celebrated on a weekend

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Wednesday, 24 July 2024, 11:06

Mijas town hall and the board of celebrations, made up of different groups from the municipality, have agreed to carry out a public vote to decide a fixed date of the celebration of the annual fair in the Pueblo, which is celebrated in honour of the patron, the Virgen de la Peña. This took place during a meeting held on Monday afternoon in which the members of the board decided on three proposals to be raised: the first option is that the festivities be held from September 7 to 11; the second would be the same dates, but with the possibility of adding an extra day before or after these dates; while the third possibility contemplates that fair is held over the weekend, but taking into account that it could not finish on the patron saint day, 8 September.

This being the case, the process for carrying out the public vote is under way. The proposal must first be submitted to the plenary session for approval in October. After the result of the vote, it must be submitted to the plenary session again, and then to the Junta de Andalucía so that it is informed of the decision taken.

The meeting was held on Monday.
The meeting was held on Monday. SUR

As councillor for fiestas Silvia Marín highlighted, “The objective is to maintain a fixed date for the celebration of the fair that satisfies the people of Mijas. And what better way to do this than for the residents themselves to take the initiative jointly for the programming and organisation of it."

However, the council has announced that this year’s fair in Mijas Pueblo will be held from 4 to 9 September: the day on which the poster will be presented is Friday 16 August.

In the coming weeks, it is expected that this year's fair will be announced in detail, as well as the content of the programme.

