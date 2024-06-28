Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Presentation of the Local Police bicycle unit. SUR
Mijas beach patrols stepped up with police officers on electric bikes
Policing

Mijas beach patrols stepped up with police officers on electric bikes

During the summer months the number of regular officers will also be reinforced, especially for the late-night shift, with an average of eight units on call in the municipality

Lorena Cádiz

Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:16

Opciones para compartir

Police officers are back in the saddle and will be patrolling the length of the Mijas coast line on electric bicycles this summer.

Between 11am and 7pm, until 8 September, a special two-wheeled patrol, made up of two pairs of Local Police officers will reinforce security on the beaches along the town's entire Senda Litoral (coastal path), from El Torreón to the Luna Beach beach bar in Calahonda.

The officers will take turns to guarantee people comply with local byelaws as well as controlling street vending, preventing theft, stopping fishing outside permitted hours and stamping out illegal massages on the beaches.

During the summer months the number of regular officers will also be reinforced, especially for the late-night shift, with an average of eight units on call in Mijas.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town creates almost 6,000 free parking spaces for peak summer holiday season
  2. 2 Virgen del Carmen procession in Fuengirola declared festival of tourist interest
  3. 3 Popular Costa del Sol holiday resort changes beach showers policy
  4. 4 The Swedish influence on Marbella's Puerto Banús
  5. 5 Another Malaga town goes up in the world and joins giant bench tourist route
  6. 6 The rise and fall of the 'Andalusian' Land Rover
  7. 7 Summer music and cultural cycle returns to Marbella Arena venue
  8. 8 Expansion plan for old Puerto Banús bullring gets green light
  9. 9 Claus, a refugee in Malaga city: 'I arrived in 2019 from Guatemala and now have two cake shops'
  10. 10 Bunners: 100% handcraft burgers made in Marbella

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad