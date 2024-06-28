Mijas beach patrols stepped up with police officers on electric bikes

Lorena Cádiz Friday, 28 June 2024, 14:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Police officers are back in the saddle and will be patrolling the length of the Mijas coast line on electric bicycles this summer.

Between 11am and 7pm, until 8 September, a special two-wheeled patrol, made up of two pairs of Local Police officers will reinforce security on the beaches along the town's entire Senda Litoral (coastal path), from El Torreón to the Luna Beach beach bar in Calahonda.

The officers will take turns to guarantee people comply with local byelaws as well as controlling street vending, preventing theft, stopping fishing outside permitted hours and stamping out illegal massages on the beaches.

During the summer months the number of regular officers will also be reinforced, especially for the late-night shift, with an average of eight units on call in Mijas.